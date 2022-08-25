The September IOL Food magazine celebrates cultural cuisine

With Heritage Month upon us and Heritage Day right around the corner, many South Africans are using the time to reflect on just what the beautiful day is all about. Heritage means so many different things to different people, especially in South Africa with our diverse cultures and roots.

Story continues below Advertisement

The thought brings up rich exotic fragrances, sweet flavours, and unforgettable memories. Whether it be rocking that stunning traditional outfit you have had planned for months or simply cooking up a storm of tasty traditional food for the occasion, it is about celebrating the culture. When it comes to food, South Africa has a wide variety of dishes that are brimming with flavour to tantalise the taste buds, and that is why I am so proud to be part of this diverse nation.

South African people finding themselves abroad commonly comment on how much they miss South African food. Our meat is more flavourful, our fruit is fresher (let’s be honest, many overseas countries have their fresh produce imported from South Africa – believe me, we get it fresher). Sharing a little about my heritage, the most precious part of my inheritance came from the kitchen in our home in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, where my parents taught me about the importance of tradition in food. Growing up, I knew Saturdays I had to cook umngqusho (samp and beans). Even today at home we know Saturdays are for umngqusho – served with chicken, mutton, or beef stew.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now as an adult, I am so grateful to them for demonstrating that cooking is a labour of love. In the spirit of putting a spotlight on our heritage, there is nothing that hits closer to home than healthy, hearty meals to enjoy with your loved ones, and with this magazine we put the focus on that. Happy Heritage Month! You can read the latest IOL Food digimag here.