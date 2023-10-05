The singletons have spoken: ‘Woolies, what's your plan to prevent couples from buying cake slices?’

When Woolworths announced a few week ago that it would be introducing sliced versions of their best-selling cakes, customers couldn’t get a hold of them fast enough. Some even complained that their local store was constantly sold out of the R40 sweet treat.

An X user jokingly alluded to the cause of the product being out of stock when tagging Woolies directly and blankly asked what the retailer is doing about couples who purchase only one slice. “Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA, what's your plan towards preventing people WHO DO NOT STAY ALONE from buying the newly launched cake slices?” asked @ShottaZee. “They are rarely in stock. I saw a young couple yesterday at Nicolway putting one in their basket.

“Your swift intervention will be appreciated.” In hindsight, it’s a serious question, especially for singles - hence the single slice marketing strategy. Within a flash, Woolies responded to the pertinent question with their own brand of humour: “Escalating this to senior management immediately, honestly.”

Escalating this to senior management immediately, honestly 😂 — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) October 4, 2023 The comments accompanying Woolies’ response had many in a choke hold, with some commending the retailer for its comedic timing. After a day I have had with nothing to laugh about, this changed it all. The response is sending me 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RNk729uy4C — Gosebo Mathope (@MathopeGosebo) October 4, 2023 It also prompted other online users to relate to @ShottaZee’s initial post, with Mr A suggesting shoppers should produce a certificate to prove they’re single.

Maybe those couples are on a diet...🙆‍♂️😉💟 — AnnéLeonard (@AnneLeonardPta) October 4, 2023 They only sell a half loaf on that expensive rye bread I only order at office canteen cause its 1 slice and its subsidised 😭 — Mfundz (@mmangweni) October 4, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 — ¢el!w3 (@Mhlonishwa_Celi) October 4, 2023 Woolies could have a clear conundrum on its hands. As a brand that’s taken their loyal customers’ queries into consideration, maybe they should look into opening stores for singles only? In the meantime, couples can have their full cake and eat it at Checkers.