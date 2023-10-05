Independent Online
The singletons have spoken: ‘Woolies, what's your plan to prevent couples from buying cake slices?’

Within a flash, Woolies responded to the pertinent question with their own brand of humour. Picture: @KabiahSeonaid Twitter

Published 2h ago

When Woolworths announced a few week ago that it would be introducing sliced versions of their best-selling cakes, customers couldn’t get a hold of them fast enough.

Some even complained that their local store was constantly sold out of the R40 sweet treat.

An X user jokingly alluded to the cause of the product being out of stock when tagging Woolies directly and blankly asked what the retailer is doing about couples who purchase only one slice.

“Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA, what's your plan towards preventing people WHO DO NOT STAY ALONE from buying the newly launched cake slices?” asked @ShottaZee.

“They are rarely in stock. I saw a young couple yesterday at Nicolway putting one in their basket.

“Your swift intervention will be appreciated.”

In hindsight, it’s a serious question, especially for singles - hence the single slice marketing strategy.

Within a flash, Woolies responded to the pertinent question with their own brand of humour: “Escalating this to senior management immediately, honestly.”

The comments accompanying Woolies’ response had many in a choke hold, with some commending the retailer for its comedic timing.

It also prompted other online users to relate to @ShottaZee’s initial post, with Mr A suggesting shoppers should produce a certificate to prove they’re single.

Woolies could have a clear conundrum on its hands. As a brand that’s taken their loyal customers’ queries into consideration, maybe they should look into opening stores for singles only?

In the meantime, couples can have their full cake and eat it at Checkers.

IOL Lifestyle

