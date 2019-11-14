The struggle is real as RHOJ's Christall battles with chopsticks









Christall Kay. Picture: Supplied

Poor Christall Kay. She just can't get any wins in this season of Real Housewives of Johannesburg .

It's L, after L and I don't think she's taking losing so often, too well.





I often wonder if it was a right decision for her to return for the second season of the show, especially with her still dealing with the divorce. She's a bit sensitive and unfortunately her cast members are circling like piranhas, waiting to attack.





I also can't help but think that she brings a certain humour to the show. She's very blunt, almost unforgiveably so.





She doesn't process things before she utters them and that's what gets her into trouble with her co-stars, especially new cast member, Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho.





Or the time she ruffles Brinnette Seopela's hair, messing up her wig. She just does a lot, for no reason.

But on the third episode, a lot of people were finally able to relate to Christall - s he can't use chopsticks.





It shouldn't be shocking, but it is. I mean, she's wealthy and I assume that she's well-travelled and has had amazing experiences and so should have a "refined" palette, but she doesn't.





She went out for sushi with former Bollywood star, Tarina Patel while they were in Cape Town and that's when she said that she can't use chopsticks.





And not only that, she said that using chopsticks is against her religion...





LMAO. What a joke, my darling!





She then went took a piece of sushi with her hand and stuffed it in her mouth, a shocked Tarina looking on.





In her defense though, it's a skill that comes after a lot of practice. Not everyone can use chopsticks and while it's not a big deal, it is appropriate to use them when eating cuisine that requires you to use chopsticks.





I recently learnt how it was seen as somewhat of a faux pas when I was in China recently and we were using cutlery instead of chopsticks. I used them as often as possible, but I honestly battled when it come to eating rice and other smaller bits of food.





But we can always learn how to use them properly. So Christall, here's how to easy it is to use chopsticks so that you don't embarrass yourself and Tarina next time you go for a sushi date.





You're welcome.



