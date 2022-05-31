The struggle of 'not-finely' chopped garlic is over as good Samaritan gifts Tito Mboweni with a garlic chopper

Garlic is an essential part of countless cuisines, from pasta sauces to stew dishes. But peeling and chopping garlic can be a hassle for many. One such person, who has always been teased about how he chops his veggies, is Tito Mboweni. Mboweni loves being in the kitchen, but many people are never impressed with his cooking skills, especially when it comes to chopping tomatoes, onions, and garlic.

Since 2019, he has been known as the “minister of cooking”, as he has been sharing his recipes and showing off his cooking skills on social media. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and one of his latest dishes. Picture: Twitter Not only has the former finance minister been teased about how he cannot chop veggies finely enough, which could ruin the presentation of the meal, but also about the amount of garlic he uses in his food. Twitter users always make fun of him for using too much garlic in his cooking. Well, the struggle of 'not-finely' chopped garlic seems to be over for the ‘Twitter cooking sensation’ as a good Samaritan has gifted Mboweni with a garlic chopper and a cookbook about traditional South African cuisine. Mboweni posted the gifts on his Twitter page with the caption: “Apparently my cooking needs some professional assistance. Gifted by Professor Stella Bvuma, UJ.”

Apparently my cooking needs some professional assistance. Gifted by Professor Stella Bvuma, UJ. pic.twitter.com/G8zh3S0993 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 29, 2022 Tweeps commented on how happy they were for him and how he will now be a ‘professional cook’. One user wrote: “An acknowledgment (sic) that professional assistance is needed is the first step to being the best cook.” A second user commented: “You definitely need that garlic chopper (crying emoji).” While a third noted that she is very jealous of the garlic chopper as it’s one of the magic kitchen appliances every cook should have.

