The surprising fruit that caused Chrissy Teigen's horrible allergic reaction

To follow foodie and television personality Chrissy Teigen on social media is to love her and also to know a lot about her because she frequently uses the social platform to open up to her fans about what is going on in her life. This week was no different as Teigen posted a photo showing her lips after they swelled up due to what many think was an allergic reaction to a piece of fruit which left them startled and concerned. Her lower lip was noticeably swollen and looked as if Teigen had enlarged it using one of today’s popular methods. The Cravings author went on to write that the reaction happened after she bit the skin of a suspicious orange. “lmao lookin great!! not filler fail – I’d tell you! I don’t give a s***! It happened after I bit the skin of a suspicious orange. Maybe pesticides on the outside? I look like a juicy blow up doll, freshly unpacked.”

According to Healthline, allergies to certain citrus fruits can make your lips swell and tingle, so it seems to be a likely culprit.

They reveal that most people who have a citrus allergy experience symptoms after eating food or a drink made with raw citrus fruit, and the symptoms are often localiSed, which means that you feel them wherever the raw fruit touches your skin.

They also reveal that the above symptoms are the symptoms of oral allergy syndrome (OAS), meaning individuals with OAS who have reactions to citrus fruits can usually eat the fruits when they’re cooked and that the symptoms may appear later in life, even if you’ve been eating the fruit for years with no problems.

But don't worry, Teigen seems to have taken her words to heart because she now appears to be pretty much back to normal.