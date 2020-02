The tribe has spoken, Lay's Salt & Vinegar has been voted off the snack island









For those who don't know, Lay's South Africa have officially discontinued the flavour chips in the country. Picture: @Everamore/Twitter It started with an innocent tweet: "@LaysSouthAfrica Have you discontinued the Salt & Vinegar flavour. Can’t seem to find it anywhere for the last few weeks now." For those who don't know, Lay's South Africa have officially discontinued the flavour chips in the country, and it's caused much discord among the masses. After responding to @LailaManie's post, Twitter went into overdrive, sparking fierce debate in snack land.

Hi @LailaManie, unfortunately, Lay’s Salt & Vinegar Flavour has been discontinued and will no longer be available in the market. We however invite you to try our new Lay’s Sweet and Smoky American BBQ Flavour. We do hope you enjoy our other flavours from our range too. :) — Lay's South Africa (@LaysSouthAfrica) February 3, 2020

And if you're a fan of the salt and vinegar variety, Lay's SA tried to soften the blow by suggesting a replacement in the form of Lay’s Sweet and Smoky American BBQ Flavour. By the looks of things, it didn't go down well.

There was no good reason for this terrorist attack 😩👏 — Caramel Melanin❤❤ (@PoliteSeheri) February 11, 2020

Ag I hate you 😡😡😡 — Ausi Ola Wadi Friendzone 😊❤️🌸 (@mommy_snoogums) February 11, 2020

Wait wtf who approved this 😳 — zozu (@lilzozu) February 11, 2020

I truly hate when brands say, no, we don't have this but we have that. She didn't ask for smokey BBQ or whatever, she asked a out Salt & Vinegar. Ppppsssshhh. Plus you always announce new flavours, make a huge announcement before discontinuing & make it up for public debate — Rehaan 'Moggie' Mohamed (@ReyM82) February 11, 2020

salted should have been the first one out the door 😡 — Leandri (@Leandriii) February 11, 2020

Unfortunately, the snacks of our childhood have the tendency to do a disappearing act. Remember when Cadbury stopped making the Tempo chocolate bar, or when Maynard Sour Jelly Beans were no more?

Our thoughts go out to those who have lost a dear snack in Lay's Salt & Vinegar. In the meantime, maybe try the Willards Crinkle Cut? We hear it smacks of flavour...