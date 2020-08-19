The ultimate braai master: Mzansi tweeps share what roles they play at a braai

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you are South African, you are almost certainly familiar with arriving at a braai and hoping that everything is in full swing, only to find that the food is not ready. But that also means something – that it will be a good time to lounge around and make small talk, or help prepare the food. The braai is a ritual of sorts; an essential foundation of social life across the country. Once you discover the meaty magic of the braai, you will never look at the humble barbecue in the same way again. Almost everywhere you go in SA you will come across the aroma of meat being grilled. and In many gardens and outdoor areas, you will see people hanging out – usually with a beer or glass of wine in hand – and braaing meat. This week, Twitter user Boitumelo Matjeni asked South Africans about their roles at a braai.

What’s your role at a braai? — Boitumelo Matjeni (@TumWierdKid) August 16, 2020

With more than 3 000 retweets and comments, people were excited to share what roles they play – and they are funny.

@_Dinangwe wrote that he was the braai master who always had a beer in hand, listening to all the jokes and flirting with the girl that came for the meat.

Braai master 🥩🍗🍖with a beer🍻 listening to all the jokes🤣🤣🤣, flirting with the girl that comes for the meat😋(they always got the good lakhuzana🍑 those ones) yeeyi! pic.twitter.com/uDQPp36Sb1 — Dlomo DeMangena (@_Dinangwe) August 17, 2020

@Posh_Kat_ wrote that she brought snacks, meat and drinks then went around with a drink in hand, pretending to be interested in helping with the food.

Brings snacks, meat and drinks then goes around with a drink in hand, pretending to be interested in helping with the food, my commentary - “omg you guys, this looks so good” 😆 — Katlego (@Posh_Kat_) August 17, 2020

Another user, @Aya_nela wrote that he basically appointed himself as the ‘Head of Operations’ around the meat, saying he started the fire, cleaned the net, prepared the meat, and kept tasting the meat.

Basically, I appoint myself as the Head of Opperations around meat. I start the fire, clean the net, prepare meat, braai, ndithanda ukuqoma (I don't know what is that in English, but it's not stealing 😁) — AyaSeka (@Aya_nela) August 17, 2020

So with braai season coming up, we are certain you will probably find yourself playing one of these roles.