The ultimate taste test: Milk tart-flavoured treats

Melktert or milk tart is a famous South African dessert that every household in the country has become accustomed too. Whether you indulge in a slice during a big family Christmas lunch or for an afternoon snack, the sweet treat has become a South African treasure.

Several sweet and alcohol companies are playing on the popularity of milk tart create to create sweet treats both young and old can enjoy. Here are some that we tried:

Milk tart-flavoured Tinkies

Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Yes, you read right. Tinkies has launched a limited edition Milk Tart-flavoured sponge cake. Once I opened the packaging, memories of my childhood came rushing back. Times when I would sit at the kitchen table watching my mother cut a slice of milk tart for me, the smell of cinnamon permeating the air.

The sponge cake itself is flavourful, and it feels like you are sinking your teeth into a slice of freshly-baked milk tart. I reckon it will be a permanent addition. Currently, it's my favourite flavour. The Fudge Swirl comes a close second.