The Wellness Show: Serving Love In Scoops With Dairy Free Vegan Ice-Cream

Sine Ndlela shares with Megan how her journey began having had allergies with dairy. Sine started this fun trip of Yococo in 2016 in her apartment, with the help of a few strangers from the building elevator who dared to come to taste the ice cream in its infancy.

As part of The Wellness Show's focus on women entrepreneurs during Women's Month, in her 2nd Episode, Podcast Host Megan Edwards chats to the very inspirational Founder of Yococo, a vegan and artisanal, dairy free ice-cream.

She wanted to create something that will be completely vegan friendly and have a strong intention of love, what this means is the ingredients had to be meaningful which is why we loosely base them on the 7 chakras and colour therapy and the packaging also had to be environmentally friendly and be fun.

Since then, Sine has been on a mission to serve love through scoops. Sine also shares with Megan the challenges she faced being a woman of colour playing in the vegan space.

* This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.