The Chateau Del Rei.

Beverage distribution company, Chill Beverages International has unearthed a fabulous flair of the new Chateau Del Rei, a naturally sweet sparkling wine with convenient packaging for any occasion. According to a statement by the company, Chateau Del Rei is a beautiful fruity and vibrant wine that’s in a can that makes a perfect companion for relaxed picnics, outdoor movie nights, open-air concerts or whenever you are in the mood for just a glass or two of sparkling wine.

The company said with its low alcohol content of 7%, the bubbly is perfect for outdoor living and lets you enjoy the fun for longer.

They also said the Chateau Del Rei wine is made primarily of Chenin Blanc grapes with loads of panache and charming flavours with a dash of intense Muscat that adds extra fruitiness to this cheerfully sweet bubbly.

The Chateau Del Rei is best served chilled so it’s safe to keep it in the fridge.

Just got my hands on an ice cold Chateau Del Rei canned sparkling wine, and I'm gonna be honest, I could smash a few of these. pic.twitter.com/PDyfEr3KdM — Katy Rose (@KatysTable) November 14, 2018

The wine is available at leading stores retailing around R74.99 for a 6-pack or R13.99 per convenient 250ml can.



