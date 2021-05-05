There’s inspiration galore in our Eid al-Fitr-themed FOOD digimag

If there’s one thing the previous year has taught me, it’s to make sure I take the time to be present for those that I love. It has reminded me to say “I love you” more often and to make sure I am there when the family is gathering.

I had so many of my friends, who celebrated auspicious holidays all alone. I remember calling a former classmate during Eid last year, and checking how they were doing. He couldn’t come back to Durban to celebrate Eid as he normally would. And it’s partly why he has made sure he will be with his family at this year’s Eid, because he just can’t be alone again this year.

And that’s the theme of this month’s FOOD – a celebration of love, family and the end of Ramadaan, with glorious food.

THE Chilli Chocolate Chefs Faatimah and Zainab Paruk reveal how Ramadaan has been and how different Eid will be for them this year. Picture: Supplied

The stories we have, from Marchelle Abrahams and the Chilli Chocolate Chefs, moved me because they are so similar to what many people went through last year.

So, with just over a week before Eid is celebrated, we have curated recipes that will tickle your foodie bone. A mix of traditional and modern takes on classic recipes, this month’s FOOD will make it easier for you to plan your Eid menu.

From the deliciously sweet Eid breakfast snacks, the lip-smackingly good mains for your table, to the dessert and drinks, we have gone all out to make sure that we inspire you to have the best Eid celebration yet.

May these recipes bring you together as a family and, even with all the loss we have all experienced, I hope it will help you think of your loved ones – be it in the family or community – in a good way.

Ramadaan Mubarak to all those observing the fast currently.

