These are the highest paid food influencers in the world

Hopper HQ released its Instagram Rich List 2020 earlier this month. It was topped by Dwayne Johnson, who makes nearly $1,015 million a post. He snatched the crown as the highest paid influencer from Kylie Jenner, who is second with $986,000 and Cristiano Ronaldo third with $889,000. Hopper HQ releases the list every year and has become the authority when it comes to influencer rates. South Africans who made the list include supermodel, Candice Swanepoel, who earns $42,500 a post, and fashion and beaty influencers, Mihlali Ndamase with $2,300 and Lesego Leboganye (ThickLeeYonce) with $1,700. But our focus is on the food influencers who are killing it. And the list is not as surprising as we thought it would be, especially with just how many food bloggers and foodies have made a splash in the industry in the past year. One would have thought that the list would reflect that.

Topping the list is chef Jamie Oliver with $19,300 per post followed by Gordon Ramsay with $21 600 per post.

You may note that while Ramsay may make more and is ranked higher in the Top 100 at 97 and Oliver at 98. However Oliver does make more money from food than Ramsay who has multiple interests.

They are followed by YouTuber, Rosanna Pansino who makes $10 800, baker Yolanda Gampp who makes $6,700 and the top five is rounded up by Joe Wicks with $9100.

On the top 10 are Mariam Ezzedine, Yumna Jawad, Cezar Gonzalez, Nigella Lawson and Ella Mills.

Food is one of the most popular topics on Instagram, with more than 398 million hits at the time of publishing and yet, Hopper reports that food is the category with the lowest average cost per 1 000 followers. This is because of the low amount of externally sponsored posts.