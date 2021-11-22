These will be the 3 biggest food trends this summer, according to Chef Tristan Latouf

One thing to look out for in 2022 is how the food movement will influence flavours, the way people eat and event social movements. However, you will not have to wait until 2022 to see these food trends as many of them are already becoming increasingly popular locally and the world over.

Think bowl foods, non-alcoholic drinks, and zero food wastage – these are some of the trends we can expect to see a lot more of in the coming months. That said, the executive chef of the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton’s Vivace Restaurant, Tristan Latouf, has shared his top food trends for the summer. Alfresco picnic dining

Nothing says “relaxed luxury” like an alfresco picnic-style lunch shared among friends on a shady lawn on a summer’s afternoon. Think fresh seasonal vegetables, local cheeses, snoek pâté, French bread and cured meats. Pop in a bottle of local sparkling wine and you’re set. Don’t be afraid of a theme – I like to theme my picnics. For example, if we’re going to be poolside on a hot summer’s day, I’ll go for something light like a Greek spread with olives, a fresh salad, grilled chicken strips and a chunky feta cheese on the side. Vegetarian dishes

The rise of vegetarian and vegan eating can no longer be ignored. Not only does it have major health benefits but the positive effects it has for the sustainability drive can’t be denied. We’re seeing different takes on the way vegetables are being prepared. Chargrilled peppers on an open flame, roasted vegetables in cooled salads, and protein-rich dips and pates puréed from tasty roast veg are a must this summer. Think the Mediterranean smashed avo on toasted sourdough, with wood-fired roasted vegetables on top. Brunch buffets

Summer provides the perfect opportunity to host brunch buffets with friends. Gone are the days of serving scrambled eggs on toast. Now that we’re reaching “silly season”, we’re going big. I’m loving breakfast burritos and bottomless margaritas, instead of mimosas. It might just be a good idea to go easy on the tequila so early in the day, or simply leave it out altogether.