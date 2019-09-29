Washington - A high-stakes food drama playing out in the French Alps might all boil down to the cheddar.
Renowned French chef Marc Veyrat announced he had sued the France-based Michelin Guide after the restaurant guidebook authority demoted his La Maison des Bois in Manigod, France, from three stars to two earlier this year.
Veyrat claimed Michelin's reviewer wrongly determined a cheese souffle as having cheddar in it; Veyrat said the colour was from saffron used in the dish and is now seeking documentation from Michelin to explain their decision.
"They dared to say that we put cheddar in our souffle of reblochon, beaufort, and tomme," Veyrat told French magazine Le Point in July. "They have insulted our region; my employees were furious."
Veyrat's restaurant was first awarded the coveted three-star Michelin ranking in 2018. Much of the food in the $330 to $430 (about R4 900 to R6 400) tasting menu comes from the restaurant's own botanic gardens and orchards.