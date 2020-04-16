LifestyleFood & Drink
With the country on lockdown, people have resorted to creating challenges to keep themselves busy. Picture: Supplied
Think you can stomach the raw egg challenge?

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 1h ago

Social media is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to challenges and we are here for it.

This week, the raw egg challenge was trending on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook where people were seen breaking an egg with their biceps or drinking an egg, eating sugar and then drinking alcohol. 

So basically, you swallow one raw egg, if you do not choke and spit it out, you continue to the next step, which is to swallow a scoop of sugar and then chase it down with a shot of alcohol. 

If successful, you then challenge other individuals to do the same within a day. 

#eggchallenge #coronachallenge #lockdown2020

Although I saw the challenge as a fun activity, and one that I would do, there are those who disagreed. 

Below is how tweeps reacted to the challenge. 


I guess being cooped up inside our homes is leading us to having a bit of fun, no matter how outrageous. It's one way of forgetting about what's happening in the world right now.
Would you do this challenge?
