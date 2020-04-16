Think you can stomach the raw egg challenge?
Social media is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to challenges and we are here for it.
This week, the raw egg challenge was trending on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook where people were seen breaking an egg with their biceps or drinking an egg, eating sugar and then drinking alcohol.
So basically, you swallow one raw egg, if you do not choke and spit it out, you continue to the next step, which is to swallow a scoop of sugar and then chase it down with a shot of alcohol.
If successful, you then challenge other individuals to do the same within a day.
Although I saw the challenge as a fun activity, and one that I would do, there are those who disagreed.
Below is how tweeps reacted to the challenge.
#EggChallenge Allow people to do whatever challenge or games they want to do. If it's childish to you, use your seriousness and maturity to find a cure for Corona virus 🤞 pic.twitter.com/H8HWUtIgRJ— MrsRams (@KholofeloMaunat) April 15, 2020
#EggChallenge ??— PK (@SibekoVince) April 15, 2020
Aii we are really bored eii. pic.twitter.com/xeAuQJcGP1
Breadwinners seeing their daughter's tweets rn #eggchallenge pic.twitter.com/HpSwUpSzub— IamKulani99 (@Kuli0411) April 15, 2020
So i guess everyone is just having constipation.#EggChallenge#LOL pic.twitter.com/SL9zCIziao— Chantelle (@Challa1990) April 14, 2020
Am really bored mara i wont do this #eggchallenge pic.twitter.com/UtyKl7xh7M— SOUTH.SIDE.ENT👑 (@Tido_Khumalo) April 15, 2020
Breadwinners after finding out you've been participating in this #eggchallenge pic.twitter.com/pm2FkTegr0— Njar-Yamie 🎶 (@LANGELIHLELIHL2) April 15, 2020