Quinta da Pacheca estate in Portugal offers a lodging option to sleep in a giant wine barrel. Picture: The Wine House

Do you love wine so much you wish you could live inside the container? Well, you can at this vineyard. A Portugal estate, Quinta da Pacheca in Douro recently launched their new lodging option, which offers nothing less than the opportunity to sleep in a giant wine barrel.

In a recent report by Metro, each 30-metre suite is a giant replica of the barrels used in the 280-year-old estate, made from pine wood, designed by property owners Paulo Pereira and Maria do Céu Gonçalves.

They reported that inside, the barrels feature comforts such as a walk-in shower, private toilet and wardrobe, as well as a large round bed and skylight window, and that your barrel is also fitted with air conditioning and WiFi.

Picture: The Wine House

A representative from the estate said that Quinta da Pacheca created the wine barrels as a bold architectural project of suites to reinforce the originality of the wine tourism offered at the site.

“In an idyllic and romantic setting, these wine barrel rooms will provide visitors a unique experience of the nature and significance of the Douro wine region”, reported Metro.

The website also reported that for those who don’t fancy the barrels but would still like to go wine tasting, there are also normal hotel rooms in the main house, and that staying in the barrel costs £219 (R3,112,95) per night.