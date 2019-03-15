That “Vegan Brunch” Plate. Picture: Cheese by Numbers (Instagram)

So many cheeses, what's a host to do? Lets be honest though, nothing quite tops a dinner party like a good cheese board.

In fact, for me this is often the highlight of the meal.

But the question is are we creating the right cheese board, with the right cheeses? Much like wine, navigating the world of cheese can be intimidating.

While browsing through Instagram I came across this exciting account @cheesebynumbers where they explain how to build a cheese board in paint-by-number terms.

The Instagram account has dozens of templates you can follow step-by-step, but if you are looking to create your own custom board with all your favourites you can scroll through the timeline for everything you need to know.

Cheese by Numbers was created by Brooklynite Marissa Mullen who is also the founder of ‘That Cheese Plate’, a blog where you can go to for cheese plate inspiration.



