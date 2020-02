This is what the stars ate at the Oscars











Hollywood stars will surely be breathing a huge sigh of relief now that awards season is over. They can now do whatever they want, go on vacation, disappear from the scene and stop pandering to Academy members to vote for them to win an Oscar.

They can also now eat whatever they want to eat, because they don't have to fit into haute couture gowns and designer suits. Well, at least until the next Hollywood event.





Thanks to the efforts of eventual Best Actor winner, Joaquin Phoenix, who won for Joker, this award's season was all about embracing a plant-based diet, with the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild serving vegan cuisine.

After the Oscar nominees luncheon, where the guests were served a plant-based menu, the Oscars were thought to be also sticking to that trend for the Governor's Ball after the awards ceremony. It wasn't so.





However, the Oscars came as close as possible, but, I gather, it won't be close enough for many stars, like Phoenix and Di Caprio.

Designed by Wolfgang Puck, this year's menu is 70 percent plant-based, which basically mean it's not plant-based, simply because it has meat or animal-by products.





However in a press release, the Academy said the menu will be "more environmentally sustainable and help reduce the organization's carbon footprint."





In various reports, Puck is quoted as saying he had previously had many vegan dishes on the menu, but he hasn't seen the need to publicise it.