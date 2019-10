This is what was served at Jennifer Lawrence's wedding









Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence married her longtime fiance Cooke Maroney, an art dealer, over the weekend.

It was a high society wedding in Newport, Rhode Island.

The bride wore custom Dior designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, which is fitting as she's the brand's ambassador.





No one knows which designer suit the groom wore.

Guests in attendance included Adele, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller, Amy Schumer and surprisingly, Kris Jenner.





It's clear that the dress code was black tie as everyone was in their red carpet best. Not that they could have avoided looking their best- the venue required it.





The couple got married at the Belcourt of Newport mansion, which is a 40 000 square-foot estate, complete with a massive ballroom





But what did the guests eat?





Jennifer Lawrence is a known for being a foodie and has made several mentions of loving food in various magazines and red carpet interviews. So we were looking forward to seeing what her guests were served at her wedding.





Here's what we found out: