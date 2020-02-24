This is what will be on kids menus this year









Funnel cake with powdered sugar. Picture: Supplied Interested in learning about what will be popular in kids menus this year? According to Restaurant Business, as an increasing number of millennials become parents, operators benefit from learning their preferences when creating kids menus. Below is what they say those preferences are, and what trends will make their way to kids menus this year. Funnel cake with powdered sugar. Picture: Supplied More focus on breakfast Mentions of breakfast dishes on kids menus have grown year over year, and mentions of pancakes on kids menus have increased. Takeaway: As some restaurants move away from the “kids eat free” model, fun, child-sized breakfast options will appeal to both parents and kids.

Menu example: Crispy funnel cakes, lightly dusted with powdered sugar and topped with glazed strawberries, whipped topping, and shimmery elf sprinkles.

Pretzels with dipping cheese. Picture: Supplied

Snackable bites

A majority of consumers say their typical eating habits include three meals a day, with a few snacks between meals.

Takeaway: With more snacking happening, parents will look for familiar foods their kid's love, such as cheese and crackers, carrots and hummus and pretzels with dipping sauce.

Menu example: The kid's menu can feature pretzels with dipping cheese.

Mandarin oranges. Picture: Supplied

Healthier eats

A 44% number of millennials living with kids ages twelve-years or younger say they would visit restaurants more often if they updated kids menus with more sophisticated options.

Takeaway: As millennial parents increasingly focus on health in their own diets, those preferences will carry into what is being offered on kid's menus.

Menu example: Kids meals coming with a choice of sides, including mandarin oranges, red grapes or quinoa.