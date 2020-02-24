According to Restaurant Business, as an increasing number of millennials become parents, operators benefit from learning their preferences when creating kids menus.
Below is what they say those preferences are, and what trends will make their way to kids menus this year.
More focus on breakfast
Mentions of breakfast dishes on kids menus have grown year over year, and mentions of pancakes on kids menus have increased.
Takeaway: As some restaurants move away from the “kids eat free” model, fun, child-sized breakfast options will appeal to both parents and kids.