This photo of stuffed Maggi chilli has just confused the internet. Would you eat this concoction?

Maggi is such a versatile food and this fact cannot be stressed upon more. It is such a thing that everyone likes to eat. Be it, children or elders, Maggi is everyone’s favourite. It is as tasty to eat as it is easy to make.

However, in recent times, strange recipes of Maggi are being shared on social media, which has spoiled people’s minds. Just a few days back, a ‘Maggi milkshake’ went viral on social media. People's minds were spoiled after seeing this recipe. While it is not clear who made the bizarre dish, a picture of two milkshake glasses, topped with a scoop of cooked Maggi, was being circulated on several social media platforms.

At the same time, now the stuffed Maggi chili pepper has also created a disturbance. In this new version, Maggi is made by stuffing green chilies in pickle making, and it has been named ‘Maggi Mirch’. Since being uploaded, the picture has obviously gone viral – with Twitter users not liking the Mirchi version too much. Some even shared other bizarre Maggi combos. However, some people didn’t mind this combination, surprisingly.