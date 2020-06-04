This simple hack will keep your carrots and celery fresh and crispy for longer

There is nothing more frustrating than going to the fridge to grab ingredients for a meal you want to cook only to realise that the vegetables you recently bought have started to sag. If you have experienced this problem before, I have got the solution for you when it comes to storing celery and carrots. What you do is simply cut the vegetables into matchsticks, put them inside a jar that is filled with water, close it, and place it in the fridge. It may seem too good to be true but chefs and cooks have sworn by this hack, saying it leaves the vegetables fresh for up to a month. This idea was shared on Facebook by Kate Freebairn, who is also known as The Pantry Mama. In the post, which Freebairn shared from Reduce Waste Now, it says that celery stored in a water-filled jar will stay fresh for up to two weeks, while submerged carrots can last up to one month.

“This is a great idea! I wonder what other vege this might work for?” she wrote.

While you could probably try it with various vegetables, apparently it works best with carrot and celery.

Freebairn’s followers confirmed that the hack works and that you should change the water daily.

Amy Armstrong Health said, “Why not go a step further and throw some salt in!! Leave them on the kitchen bench for a few days and then you have fermented veggies in the jar! Even more nutritious”.

Kiri Errey commented that as long as you change the water daily, it works.

Jessica Phillips also commented saying her husband has done this for years. That at first, she thought what? But it works amazingly well and that you should change the water daily.