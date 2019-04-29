Winter is well and truly upon us here in South Africa, and with it comes an abundance of gorgeous winter vegetables, ripe for the picking.
What I love about seasonal produce is that they lift your cooking to another level, and make healthy eating so easy and so tasty.
Putting focus on asparagus as one of the winter produce vegetables, it is one of the simplest vegetables to prepare ever but what can you make with it?
We took to Instagram to find some easy recipes you can try in the comfort of your own home.
Asparagus is eaten as a vegetable boiled, steamed, fried or raw in salads. It is said to be rich in vitamins A, B6, C, E and K which also contains high levels of folate, calcium, iron and protein and helps prevent kidney stones.
Asparagus, Tomato & Goats Cheese Tart recipe.
Asparagus, Tomato & Goats Cheese Tart ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Another delicious recipe made using our lovely asparagus. I have a friend who absolutely hates goats cheese (she knows who she is) so much so that she told me last week, that if I included goats cheese in my recipe she wouldn’t be able to ‘like’ that particular post. So if like Kate, you hate goats cheese feel free to swap it for mozzarella, Brie or blue cheese. I’d also suggest feta (from sheep) but I think that’s is still off limits for Kate 😂 See my stories for a Tutorial.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Serves 4 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ INGREDIENTS ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1 packet of ready rolled puff pastry 150g goats cheese 110g fine asparagus - washed thoroughly 100g cherry tomatoes - halved 1.5 tablespoons green tapenade - I used @belazu_co 1 egg - whisked Parchment paper ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ METHOD ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unroll the pastry onto some parchment paper. Score about 1 inch around the perimeter. Spread The tapenade inside the perimeter. Add the asparagus, tomatoes and goats cheese. Egg wash the perimeter and into the oven for 10-15 minutes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #goatscheese #englishasparagus #british #english #asparagusseason #fitness #fit #health #healthyliving #cleaneating #vegetarian #protein #run #exercise #love #life #healthyfood #healthyeating #cardio #omega3 #lifestyle #spring #midweekmeal #asparagus #meatfree #meatfreemonday
Vegan Ricotta and Asparagus Tart recipe.
Raise your hand if you’ve bought asparagus every time you’ve been to the grocery store in the last few weeks 🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️ (no? Just me?) Safe to say we’re a tad obsessed with asparagus this year, but for good reason! This Vegan Ricotta + Asparagus Tart with a gluten free cornmeal crust is one of the best reasons 😍 Recipe is now on the blog, link in bio! #crowdedkitchen . . . . . . . . #plantpower #plantbased #plantpowered #foodphotography #healthylifestyle #glutenfree #glutenfreerecipes #vegetarianrecipes #veganfoodshare #wholefoods #kitchn #onmytable #nikon #feedfeed #f52grams #homemade #buzzfeast #foodography #instayum #foodstyling #thenewhealthy #asparagus #veganrecipes
Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus recipe.
How do you improve on grilled asparagus? Wrap it in salty, savory prosciutto. Off the grill, a spritz of lemon juice are all the spears need before serving. Tap the link in our profile for the recipe. #cookscountry #prosciutto #grilling #grillingseason #asparagus #grilledveggies #recipe #springrecipes
