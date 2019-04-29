Asparagus is eaten as a vegetable boiled, steamed, fried or raw in salads. Pexels

Winter is well and truly upon us here in South Africa, and with it comes an abundance of gorgeous winter vegetables, ripe for the picking. What I love about seasonal produce is that they lift your cooking to another level, and make healthy eating so easy and so tasty.

Putting focus on asparagus as one of the winter produce vegetables, it is one of the simplest vegetables to prepare ever but what can you make with it?

We took to Instagram to find some easy recipes you can try in the comfort of your own home.

Asparagus is eaten as a vegetable boiled, steamed, fried or raw in salads. It is said to be rich in vitamins A, B6, C, E and K which also contains high levels of folate, calcium, iron and protein and helps prevent kidney stones.

