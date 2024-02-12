Three chicken recipes for a romantic dinner at home

The month of love is a great time to spice up your relationship and rejuvenate that spark that might be missing. One doesn’t even need to go out to a fancy restaurant, a simple dinner at home can easily do the trick.

Bonding with your partner in the kitchen and then enjoying your well-prepared meal together can be the perfect romantic night in. Here are three chicken recipes worth a try for a romantic dinner at home. Chicken a la king

Chicken à la King is a simple dish to be made for dinner. Ingredients Chicken breasts, each cut across the grain into 5-6 slices or 400g whole mini fillets Chicken Spice

15ml butter 30ml olive or canola oil 200g button mushrooms, sliced

30ml Ina Paarman's White Sauce Powder Method Lightly season chicken with Chicken Spice.

Heat butter and oil in a frying pan and add chicken, cooking until just lightly browned. Add sliced mushrooms and stir-fry with chicken for 1 minute, just to develop the flavour. Mix the White Sauce Powder with a little milk to form a slurry then add it, with the rest of the milk and the Liquid Chicken Stock, to the cooked chicken.

Bring to the boil for 1 minute. Serve with rice or tagliatelle noodles and a salad. Chicken Biryani

Chicken and lentil biryani Ingredients 1 pack 5-piece chicken braai pack 3 Tbsp (45ml) vegetable oil

1 clove garlic, crushed 2 onions, sliced 2 Tbsp (30ml) curry powder

2 tsp (10ml) cumin seeds 1½ cups (375ml) rice 3 cups (750ml) chicken stock

Salt and milled pepper 2 Tbsp (30ml) fresh coriander, chopped + extra for serving ½ cup (125ml) frozen peas, defrosted

Method Sear chicken in a large frying pan with 1 Tbsp (15ml) oil until golden brown. Add garlic and ½ the onion and sauté until soft.

Add curry powder and cumin seeds and fry until fragrant. Stir in rice and sauté for 5 minutes, ensuring rice is completely coated in spices and oil. Add stock and cover.

Simmer until all the liquid is absorbed and rice is cooked, about 20 minutes. Season and stir through coriander and peas. Fry remaining onion in vegetable oil at medium to low heat until golden brown and crispy. Drain on kitchen paper.

Serve biryani topped with crispy onion and extra coriander. Stuffed Chicken Breasts Recipe: Chicken breasts stuffed with feta and sundried tomatoes. Ingredients

180 ml Feta Cheese 120 ml Cream Cheese 100 ml Peppadews Finely chopped ( I find green pepper works just as well)

10 ml Robertsons Mixed Herbs 8 Chicken Breast Deboned 3 Eggs Slightly beaten

250 ml Breadcrumbs 15 ml Robertsons Chicken Spice Sunflower Oil For frying

Method Preheat oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix together the feta, cream cheese, peppadews and Robertsons Mixed Herbs.

In a separate bowl mix together the breadcrumbs and Robertsons Chicken Spice. Carefully cut a cavity into the chicken breast and place some of the filling inside, seal with toothpicks if necessary. Dip the breasts in egg and then in the breadcrumbs.