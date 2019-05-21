Three doughnuts to try when Krispy Kreme opens in Cape Town. Instagram

It's official, Krispy Kreme is going to open its doors in Cape Town before the end of the year. While doughnut lovers, and anyone with a sweet-tooth living in the Mother City will be eagerly waiting for opening doors, those in Durban and Johannesburg have a good head start.

The first Krispy Kreme outlet opened at The Zone in Rosebank in November 2015 and since then Krispy Kreme has expanded across Jozi and KwaZulu-Natal.

Capetonians recently lost the Dunkin' Donuts franchise when it closed shop in the city, but now they can look forward to these delicious sweet treats.

The original glazed is a Krispy Kreme classic.

The original glazed

This is said to be the gateway doughnut into the world of Krispy Kreme. Sweet on the outside and perfectly soft and doughy on the inside, this classic is also a family favourite around the world.

The NY Cheesecake.





NY Cheesecake

Lets just leave it to the team from Krispy Kreme when it comes to describing the NY Cheesecake doughnut. "Shell, filled with New York Cheese Cake filling, dipped into Cream Cheese Icing, topped with crushed Graham Cracker cream cheese drizzle," is how they describe it on their website. YUM!

Filled doughnuts

The filled doughnuts are a real indulgence. There are three varieties Crème Brûlée, Lemon Meringue and Salted Caramel. This part of the Krispy Kreme gourmet range and will hopefully be included in the Cape Town menu - it's only available for a limited time at stores right now.







