It’s the Year of the Pig – the 12th of all zodiac animals in Chinese astrology.



As a symbol of wealth and prosperity in the Chinese culture, the pig is also associated with earthly energies, and the hours 9pm to 11pm.





In terms of yin and yang, the pig is yin – the passive female principle of the universe, characterised as female and sustaining. Particular foods are eaten during the Chinese New Year, which began on February 5 and ends on February 19. The dishes are chosen for their symbolism as they’re said to bring luck for your next revolution around the sun.





The auspicious symbolism of these traditional Chinese foods is based on their phonetics and/or aesthetics. Not only do the dishes matter, but also how they’re prepared, served and eaten.





Fill your pantry with these delights that are sure to bring on a fortuitous beginning in the Year of the Pig.



