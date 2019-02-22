Cauliflower is one of the earliest cool-season vegetables that come to our farmers market. But you will also find it in most supermarkets all year round. It’s versatile and there are a lot more creative ways you can cook with it rather than just steaming.

If you have cauliflower on your side, here are three ideas with recipes that you can try.

Vegan Red Cauliflower Lentil Dahl recipe

This recipe is a super comforting, easy dish that’s perfect for a weeknight dinner. It requires just minimal ingredients that create incredible flavour. It’ gluten-free and oil-free.

Cauliflower Gnocchi recipe

This is Trader Joe’s gluten-free cauliflower gnocchi which has become a popular frozen food kitchen staple. This copycat version uses five ingredients - so easy! Add it to soup, toss with your favourite sauce, or sauté with a little olive oil for a simple Italian dinner.

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower recipe

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower is an easy to make vegan meal that’s perfect to satisfy that sweet and sour chicken craving. A delicious vegan fake-out take-out weeknight dinner.



