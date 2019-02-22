Cauliflower is one of the earliest cool-season vegetables that come to our farmers market. But you will also find it in most supermarkets all year round.
It’s versatile and there are a lot more creative ways you can cook with it rather than just steaming.
If you have cauliflower on your side, here are three ideas with recipes that you can try.
Who wants some cauliflower red lentil Dahl? This is one of my favourite comfort food recipes and I'm so excited to be sharing it with you all. I love dishes that use just basic cupboard ingredients, but are nonetheless super flavourful and great for sharing with others. The recipe will be up on my blog soon and I'll share the link in my stories and bio! It looks like it's going to be another very busy week for me so I will be needing a lot of comfort food for sure hahah. Hope you are all having a great Monday so far!
Vegan Red Cauliflower Lentil Dahl recipe
This recipe is a super comforting, easy dish that’s perfect for a weeknight dinner. It requires just minimal ingredients that create incredible flavour. It’ gluten-free and oil-free.
Are you OBSESSED with Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi? You've got to try our DIY version! Only 5 ingredients! Surprisingly easy and SO GOOD!
Cauliflower Gnocchi recipe
This is Trader Joe’s gluten-free cauliflower gnocchi which has become a popular frozen food kitchen staple. This copycat version uses five ingredients - so easy! Add it to soup, toss with your favourite sauce, or sauté with a little olive oil for a simple Italian dinner.
Sweet n Sour Cauliflower (I kind of love that that rhymes!) YASSS. Sweet n Sour chicken has always been one of my FAVORITE take out meals, so naturally, I had to create my own, meatless version of it at home. It's a winner!
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower recipe
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower is an easy to make vegan meal that’s perfect to satisfy that sweet and sour chicken craving. A delicious vegan fake-out take-out weeknight dinner.