Tiger Brands responds after woman finds 'shards of glass' in mayonnaise jar

A South African woman said she was horrified to find shards of glass in a jar of Crosse & Blackwell mayonnaise while making herself a sandwich. Taking to TikTok, she said she needed answers.

Going by the name @MrsBigBite on app, she shared that she opened the bottle last week but could not use it because “the girls” were complaining that it was gritty. @MrsBigBite said she then examined it herself and saw that the bottle was filled with tiny glass shards. She said she needed answers on how glass pieces got inside a brand-new bottle. “What the hell (angry face emoji) there is glass throughout this jar!” she wrote. #cross ♬ original sound - MrsBigBite @mrsbigbite What the hell 😡 there is glass through out this jar!!! #mrsbigbite Many users sympathised with her and said they were glad her family was okay; other suggested she try another brand of mayonnaise.

One user wrote: “The kids are my concern, thank God they are well and nothing happened, I'd be so angry.” A second user wrote: “Why are people suggesting a new brand?? The point is there's glass in the mayo. This is life-threatening!” While a third commented: “Can we take a moment to thank God for his protection over your household! Because wow!!” It is not yet known how the glass pieces found their way into the product.

Tiger Brands told IOL Lifestyle it was aware of the consumer's concern and had initiated its consumer complaint-handling protocol. The sample had been collected from the consumer and would be evaluated and tested. The company said providing safe products was a priority.