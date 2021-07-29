Tiger Brands yet to quantify number of recalled KOO and Hugo’s products that have been returned

Earlier this week, about 20 million canned vegetables of KOO and Hugo's, which were produced from May 1, 2019, to May 5, 2021, were being recalled due to a small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier. Tiger Brands identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes. It said the cans might have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak.

"The issue was first identified as part of routine quality control procedures. Investigations identified a deficiency in the side seam weld of cans manufactured by a third-party supplier. No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range," the company said in an official statement. "Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers." The company said it was working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected canned products from store shelves and replace them with fresh stock produced from quality assured cans.

Tiger Brands also encouraged consumers to check their food shelves at home and to return any canned products forming part of the recall to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet for a refund. Reports reveal that these were traced back to three different batches of cans that had been purchased from one of the division’s key packaging suppliers, Gayatri Cans, which is part of the Germiston-based Golden Era Group of companies. Recent reports also reveal that the company, which manufactured the millions of cans recalled this week, did not supply the cans in question to any other food manufacturer.

Tiger Brands also encouraged consumers to check their food shelves at home and to return any canned products forming part of the recall to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet for a refund. Reports reveal that these were traced back to three different batches of cans that had been purchased from one of the division's key packaging suppliers, Gayatri Cans, which is part of the Germiston-based Golden Era Group of companies. Recent reports also reveal that the company, which manufactured the millions of cans recalled this week, did not supply the cans in question to any other food manufacturer. Asked if they had any knowledge of this, Tiger Brands said they are not able to comment on matters concerning the supply of packaging materials to other food manufacturers. Commenting on this, the company said matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for them.