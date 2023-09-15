TikToker goes off about why she doesn’t trust ‘beef with the key’

You love it or hate it but corned beef in a tin can be found in many households in South Africa. One of the popular ways to serve it is braised in onions and tomatoes.

However, the tricky part of the tinned corn beef is how to get it out of the can. It comes with its own unique key. That’s why TikToker @nomthandazo_kawule refers to it as the “beef with a key”. She posted a video of herself making braised corned beef while talking about how she doesn’t trust it.

She starts off by telling viewers that there’s one thing she doesn’t eat and that’s “the beef with a key”. “You want to tell me that you are okay with unlocking your food before you eat it?” she said as she cooked the dish. “Let’s talk. Because what part of the animal is that beef? I’m convinced that is not beef,” she continued.

TikTokers jumped to the comment section to have their say about the “beef with a key”. “The way it took me long to understand the key is the thing to open it with. Bathong I thought she meant like tough meat,” said one person. “The beef with the key is the best. It was affordable back then. Now it’s 2mil,” commented another.