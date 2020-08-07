Times are tough for everyone! Twitter users share their ’struggle meals’

What do you eat when times are tough? Whether you are too lazy to cook a decent meal or you just do not have the cash to make it happen, we all have a go-to struggle meal.

Most of us have been there. With three things in the fridge, about a R100 in our bank account, and the only solution is to make a mixed meal out of everything in our cupboards, also known as the “struggle meal”.

And besides, with the financial difficulty that most people are facing right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are thinking about what they can eat that will be affordable. As struggle times dictate, they are cutting down on spending too much.

Of course, you cannot reduce your rent or any other basic bills. So, what usually happens - you watch your food spending. On a lighter note, just because you are cooking on a shoestring does not mean you cannot whip up something delicious. But right now, we would like to know which struggle meals are your absolute favourite?

This week, one Twitter user, @KammieTranese shared hers which is a cheese sandwich, flavoured water, a mini-cake, and Doritos chips. Many people disagreed with her, asking how two sandwiches, a snack cake, a bag of Doritos, and a drink is a struggle?