Tinned chicken feet? Tweeps have mixed reactions

Spending hours in the kitchen cooking lavish meals is not a feasible option for many of us. Stocking up on canned foods can make mealtimes a little easier to manage – hence a number of food and drink companies have introduced a wider range of tinned foods. The latest company to introduce one of Mzansi’s much-loved foods – chicken feet – in cans is Tin Stuf.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tin Stuf is a canning company based in Limpopo that sells canned chicken feet and necks at Shoprite stores around the country. When news of the new range reached social media, many people had mixed feelings. While a few people were excited, others said it was taking things too far. Below are some of the reactions.

Canned chicken feet? 😐😐



Wow, y'all took it too far. — Dumi Mshiyeni (@DMshiyeni) March 25, 2022 Nah not canned chicken feet!!!!🚩 pic.twitter.com/pSix4bXM9R — Seloane🚜🐄 (@IEGOH_) March 26, 2022 I saw canned chicken feet at Shoprite over the weekend 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Yam Yami 🐞 (@Intemnandi) March 23, 2022 According to company co-founder Eiren Drake, the idea of canning chicken feet and necks comes from his upbringing in rural Limpopo. Drake said as a young boy, he spent a significant amount of time with his late grandfather’s employees, whose children were his friends and playmates. It was then that he was first introduced to the widely loved and consumed dish of chicken feet, which quickly became one of his favourite meals.

Story continues below Advertisment