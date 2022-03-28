Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 28, 2022

Tinned chicken feet? Tweeps have mixed reactions

Do you think chicken feet in tin cans is taking things a little too far? Picture: Twitter/@Nonhla_Shembe

Do you think chicken feet in tin cans is taking things a little too far? Picture: Twitter/@Nonhla_Shembe

Published 43m ago

Spending hours in the kitchen cooking lavish meals is not a feasible option for many of us. Stocking up on canned foods can make mealtimes a little easier to manage – hence a number of food and drink companies have introduced a wider range of tinned foods.

The latest company to introduce one of Mzansi’s much-loved foods – chicken feet – in cans is Tin Stuf.

Tin Stuf is a canning company based in Limpopo that sells canned chicken feet and necks at Shoprite stores around the country.

When news of the new range reached social media, many people had mixed feelings. While a few people were excited, others said it was taking things too far.

Below are some of the reactions.

According to company co-founder Eiren Drake, the idea of canning chicken feet and necks comes from his upbringing in rural Limpopo.

Drake said as a young boy, he spent a significant amount of time with his late grandfather’s employees, whose children were his friends and playmates.

It was then that he was first introduced to the widely loved and consumed dish of chicken feet, which quickly became one of his favourite meals.

Drake said he spent time learning more about the dominant food and the cultures he grew up around and became aware of how many people struggled to access good quality protein.

He said as a small business owner it had been a privilege to work under the guidance of the Shoprite team.

Lutho Pasiya