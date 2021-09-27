Tips for making the perfect fruit salad

Fruit salad is an easy go-to for just about any meal, especially during the warmer seasons, but it can also feel a bit tired out and kind of stuck between a side dish and a dessert. Never fear. As a fruit salad lover, I have the trick to put your fruit salad firmly in a place on your breakfast, lunch, or dinner plate, while also amplifying its appeal. What I love about fruit salads is that they are usually low in calories, while being high in vitamins and minerals.

That said, it may seem mindless to talk about the elements of a fruit salad – is it not just fruit and a dressing? In short, yes. But, in more detail, there is much more you can add to a fruit salad. Firstly, always opt for fruits that are in season. Look for local produce, or at least produce from the same country or continent. Local, seasonally available produce will add the most flavour to your fruit salad.

Thereafter, remove seeds, pits, and skin. The beauty of a fruit salad is that you don’t have to worry about peeling off the skin of a peach or biting into a cherry to find the pit in the middle. Make sure that you are peeling the fruit and removing any stems before throwing the fruit into your salad. Another thing, colour is important.