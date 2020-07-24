Tips for Tito: Not every dish needs garlic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is back in the kitchen with what we hope are tasty recipes. Since last year, Mboweni has been known as the "minister of cooking" as he has been sharing his recipes on social media. After a very long time we saw him back in the kitchen, where he took tweeps on a culinary tour where he cooked boerewors stew. As usual, Mboweni’s dish included his favourite ingredients: onions, red and yellow pepper, onions, curry powder, and copious amounts of garlic which he always gets mocked for. He just uses too much of it. This is how it all ended up. Basic but nice. pic.twitter.com/KKktkORgEl — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 23, 2020 From his chicken and beef stew to his tinned fish dish Tweeps always made fun of him for using too much garlic in his cooking. It is quite evident that Mboweni is obsessed with garlic.

Mr Minister, we know you love your garlic but using too much of it in your food is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking.

Garlic can be a good seasoning for many stew recipes. However, too much of it can ruin a dish as it can overpower every other ingredient used.

It is suitable for pretty much every savoury dish ever created, but that doesn't mean it needs to be used. If you like to keep some meals more gently flavoured, leave it out altogether, some dishes don't need garlic, and that should be celebrated.

There are other alternatives too that you can try like paprika, it’s one of the best ingredients to use to get the right balance.

Other garlic substitutes could include lemon juice, grated zest, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, or honey.