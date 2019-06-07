Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni's culinary skills are a hot topic on social media lately. Last night, Mboweni made tinned fish for dinner and people love his enthusiasm in the kitchen.

Last night, South Africa’s Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni made tinned fish curry for dinner.

Last month he made chicken and beef stew which had tweeps in stitches as both dishes took hours to prepare, and this time around he was back with a quickly and easy to make dish, tinned fish with pap.

Step one shows some of Mboweni's ingredients that he used, which are two onions, two tomatoes and a Lucky Star tinned fish.

Preparing a simple quick meal after a long difficult day. Tjoooo!! Thanks Lucky Star!👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/PR9xYp53TB — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 6, 2019

Step two shows his chopped onions and tomatoes.

Onions and extra tomatoes sorted! Stage two. pic.twitter.com/qJkJOCalYw — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 6, 2019

In step three, he has cleaned the inside of the fish by removing the bones.

Cleaned the inside of the tinned fish now. Here we go! Mix with the onions and tomatoes. And GARLIC!! pic.twitter.com/HObvNbiYlP — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 6, 2019

In step four, he fried the onions in a pan using the olive oil, and seasoning with salt and pepper.

Then onions with olive oil and salt and pepper later. Then some non-Gupta curry! pic.twitter.com/7WvWTzaGX5 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 6, 2019

In step five, Mboweni he added tomatoes and garlic in the pan.

In step five, he added Lucky Star tinned fish to make the stew, and he was ready to eat.

Lucky Star stew! ( I have no relationship with them but enjoy the fish). pic.twitter.com/nnOPOcjG5a — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 6, 2019

While many, once again, loved the minister’s enthusiasm in the kitchen, I feel he could have done better - and since we now know the minister loves tinned fish, below are some other tinned fish recipes he can try next.

Pilchard Stuffed cabbage Rolls. Supplied

Pilchard Stuffed cabbage Rolls recipe.

This recipe takes less than an hour to make and can be perfect for dinner time.

Fried pilchards on beans and cabbage rice

Fried pilchards with cabbage rice recipe.

Tinned fish and tomato or chilli sauce are a great ingredient to always have in your pantry: In minutes you can create a dish for unexpected guests, which is relatively cheap and tastes great.





Sardines with confit thyme tomatoes recipe.

You can serve this dish as a starter.