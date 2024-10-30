Tips on how to avoid food poisoning this festive season

As food enthusiasts indulge in new culinary adventures, a darker truth lurks in the shadows of our everyday favourites: the potential for food poisoning. This serious health concern, which can arise from improper handling or consumption of specific food items, underscores the necessity of vigilance in our kitchens and at dining tables.

With the festive season approaching, the risk intensifies as gatherings and shared meals become the norm. According to health experts, certain foods are notorious for their association with foodborne illnesses. By understanding which products pose the highest risk, consumers can take informed measures to protect themselves and their loved ones. Below is a closer examination of some top offenders that could turn joyous occasions into uninvited health issues.

Ensuring your meat is cooked to the appropriate temperatures is vital for eliminating bacteria. Picture: Pexels/Alleksana Raw or undercooked meat Particularly concerning are poultry, beef, and pork, which can harbour dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. Ensuring these meats are cooked to the appropriate temperatures is vital for eliminating these risks. Shellfish

Oysters and other shellfish pose a high-risk factor, especially when harvested from polluted waters. The presence of Vibrio bacteria makes consuming raw or undercooked shellfish a dangerous risk. Unpasteurised dairy products It’s crucial to heed caution when consuming milk and cheese that have not undergone pasteurisation, as these can contain harmful bacteria, including listeria and salmonella.

Opting for pasteurised, store-bought products and ensuring they are kept chilled before consumption will help mitigate these risks. Though versatile and staple ingredients in many recipes, raw or undercooked eggs can be a breeding ground for Salmonella. Picture: Pexels Eggs Though versatile and staple ingredients in many recipes, raw or undercooked eggs can be a breeding ground for salmonella.

Consumers are advised to avoid cracked or dirty eggs and consider using pasteurised eggs in any dishes requiring raw or lightly cooked components. Fruits and vegetables While generally seen as healthy choices, fruits and vegetables, particularly leafy greens, tomatoes and sprouts, can carry bacteria if not properly washed.

Always ensure salad leaves are rinsed thoroughly before consumption and avoid purchasing pre-prepared salads showing signs of spoilage. Cooked rice and potatoes are not exempt from food poisoning risks either. Picture: Pexels/Alesiakozik Cooked rice and potatoes Cooked rice and potatoes are not exempt from food poisoning risks either. If left at room temperature, these foods can become breeding grounds for Bacillus cereus.

Serve rice immediately after cooking, and refrigerate leftovers promptly. When reheating, ensure that the food reaches a steaming hot temperature throughout. In South Africa, food safety authorities consistently highlight the importance of proper food handling practices to mitigate contamination risks. Key practices include washing hands, maintaining clean cooking surfaces, cooking foods to appropriate temperatures and paying attention to expiration dates.