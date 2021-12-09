Tito Mboweni to Skhumba: leave my shoes and cooking alone

Kaya 959 radio presenter and comedian Skhumba Hlophe landed in hot water after a video of him and his colleagues mocking the former minister of finance Tito Mboweni “never catches a break” cooking skills and fashion sense started making rounds on social media. In a video clip, Skhumba is heard comparing Mboweni’s chicken stew to dirty bath water, and while tweeps found this hilarious, the former MP didn’t seem amused at all.

Skhumba is being hunted for this

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O1MzVVcTIm — Mfana'Gogo ⭐ (@CueQ5i) December 8, 2021 Taking to Twitter, Mboweni called out Skhumba, on social media for poking fun at his shoes and culinary skills, labelling the Kaya 959 host “disrespectful”. Mboweni went on to ask tweeps to help him track down Hlophe so he can “deal” with him. “I need the contact details of that jester: Skhumba … Wa delela swinene!! I want to deal with him strongo!,” Mboweni said.

I need the contact details of that jester: Skhumba.. Wa delela swinene!! I want to deal with him strongo! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 8, 2021 The 62-year-old later informed his 1.1 million fans that he has managed to find the Hlophe and while he figures out how to deal with him, he instructed the star to “leave his shoes and cooking alone”. “I found him. That jester Skhumbana. Now about to deal with him. He should leave my shoes and cooking alone,” Mboweni said. I found him. That jester Skhumbana. Now about to deal with him. He should leave my shoes and cooking alone. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 8, 2021 Last year, while the world was dancing to Master KG’s hit single “Jerusalema” Mboweni shared snap of himself doing the #Jerusalem challenge with his sons.

And he posted the photo on social media with a caption: “These shoes are Clarks ok. They are comfortable for old people! Laugh at them for the last time!” Tweeps were having a field day, trolling him minister for his classic shoes. When his shoes do not steal the limelight on social media, his cooking always sparks a debate. And he makes sure he posts all pictures of his food particularly his favourite, chicken stew.

Below are some of the top three memorable moments with Mboweni showcasing his culinary skills. “The famous or infamous chicken roast.” The famous or infamous chicken roast..!!😳😳 pic.twitter.com/doJy8WT5K2 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 29, 2021 “Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, curry powder, onions, garlic and black pepper. Scrambled scrambled!! Delicious breakfast. Many city people won’t touch this. But hey Presto, this is good.”