Tito Mboweni: ’Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife?’

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has gained quite the following on social media. A regular contributor on Twitter, Mboweni updates his 925K followers with his food choices, from what he’s cooking for supper to ingredients he’s used for his latest dish. His overuse of pilchards and garlic has opened him up to some ridicule, which the minister often takes in his stride. But this time he’s taken issue with Twitter folk questioning why he doesn’t get married when he’s been cooking for himself all the time. Apparently, some suggested that only women can cook a hearty meal. I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 7, 2020 “I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food. Hayibo!!” tweeted Mboweni.

The tweet has already gained more than 700 comments and 1.6K retweets.

"(Who) lied to you that you know how to cook mara Tito … Ke mang?” asked one user.

Another discussed the issue of gender bias: “Cause in a patriarchal society … women belong in the kitchen not men. I'm glad the younger generations are having a gender equality mindset. Wish more men become equal participants at home and start changing the narrative.”

One tweep even joked and asked for Mboweni’s “good food” tag to be revoked.

Please remove "... good food" Mr Minister 👀



In fact, you can remove that entire "I can cook..." line 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7zmVLGNrk6 — MXhosa (@Gee2511) October 7, 2020

Not much is known about the minister’s personal life. He grew up in Tzaneen in Limpopo and is a father to three. And as for a Mrs Mboweni, he is currently single.