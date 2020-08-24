Tito Mboweni’s ’roast chicken’ turns into kitchen nightmare

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni didn’t seem to have much luck in the kitchen this weekend. Mboweni is known for his love of cooking and often shares his dishes with his more than 860K Twitter followers. But alas, things didn’t go as planned when he tried to roast a chicken in the oven. Posting a picture of a very anaemic-looking chicken in the oven, Mboweni said: "I don’t think that this is turning out according to Plan!“ I don’t think that this is turning out according to Plan! pic.twitter.com/NPGSK3nvIg — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 22, 2020 Taking pity on him, some self-taught chefs came to the rescue with some suggestions of their own.

“Uncle Tito, the chicken should have been wrapped in Aluminium foil,” suggested one user.

Even local celebrity chef Lesego Semenya had some tips of his own and posted a recipe for his butterflied roast chicken.

“My tip: don't stuff the chicken. Butterfly it. Cook it flat (like a Nandos chicken). It cooks quicker, has crispy skin all round and if you've seasoned it well enough, the juices will flavour the meat that's on the bottom and keep it moist," he said.

Spicy butterflied roast chicken



1tsp chilli flakes

1tsp garlic flakes

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp thyme

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1tsp sea salt

1tsp black pepper

2tbsp of olive oil

2tbsp lemon juice pic.twitter.com/eaqOmlv0wn — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) August 16, 2018

And fellow politician Mmusi Maimane entered the conversation by taking a sly dig at the finance minister.

I saw a comment in the replies that said you promised and delivered on two totally different economic chickens. pic.twitter.com/lX1Ptu2AQS — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 23, 2020

"Idols SA“ judge Somizi Mhlongo, who happens to have his own cooking show, saw the funny side and posted a picture of his Sunday lunch.

Lunch is ready.....someone pls find bro Tito tell him he is invited pic.twitter.com/VyJtFPRjxL — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 23, 2020

After the latest kitchen mishap, we’re thinking it will take Mboweni a while to recover.

In the meantime, we’ll be watching out for his latest tinned fish creation.