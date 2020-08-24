LifestyleFood & Drink

Tito Mboweni’s ’roast chicken’ turns into kitchen nightmare

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni didn’t seem to have much luck in the kitchen this weekend.

Mboweni is known for his love of cooking and often shares his dishes with his more than 860K Twitter followers.

But alas, things didn’t go as planned when he tried to roast a chicken in the oven.

Posting a picture of a very anaemic-looking chicken in the oven, Mboweni said: "I don’t think that this is turning out according to Plan!“

Taking pity on him, some self-taught chefs came to the rescue with some suggestions of their own.

“Uncle Tito, the chicken should have been wrapped in Aluminium foil,” suggested one user.

Even local celebrity chef Lesego Semenya had some tips of his own and posted a recipe for his butterflied roast chicken.

“My tip: don't stuff the chicken. Butterfly it. Cook it flat (like a Nandos chicken). It cooks quicker, has crispy skin all round and if you've seasoned it well enough, the juices will flavour the meat that's on the bottom and keep it moist," he said.

And fellow politician Mmusi Maimane entered the conversation by taking a sly dig at the finance minister.

"Idols SA“ judge Somizi Mhlongo, who happens to have his own cooking show, saw the funny side and posted a picture of his Sunday lunch.

After the latest kitchen mishap, we’re thinking it will take Mboweni a while to recover.

In the meantime, we’ll be watching out for his latest tinned fish creation.

