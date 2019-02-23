Today is National Toast Day - a day that honours this amazing breakfast delight. Pexels

Today is National Toast Day - a day that honours this amazing breakfast delight. We asked Executive Chef of Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani hotel, Shaun Munro to share with us some trendy toast variations you can try today.

On well toasted rye

A rough smash of ripe avocado, edamame beans (or green peas), fresh mint, lime juice and sea salt then topped with folds smoked salmon (or flaked smoked trout) and rice vinegar pickled red onion shavings. To finish splash with soy sauce before sprinkling with finely shredded nori (dried seaweed sheets) and cracked lemon pepper.

On a toasted pita pocket

A smear of hummus, runny poached eggs and dry pan crispy grilled chourico slices topped with a dollop of thick natural yoghurt and a sprinkle of sumac spice then drizzle on the chourico cooking oil and top with fresh coriander sprigs.

On toasted brioche

Pâté de foie gras...quality bottled onion marmalade and sea salt flakes. Pure decadence!

On toasty ciabatta

Rub with raw garlic clove then an assemble of vine-ripened plum tomato slices, torn buffalo milk mozzarella cheese, basil pesto, melting mashed anchovy butter and lemon segments.

Angle sliced French baguette

Dipped in whisked seasoned eggs then grilled in a non-stick pan (French toast) topped with:

Savoury – grilled maple syrup brushed crispy streaky bacon, crème fraiche and caramelized fresh pineapple slices then drizzled with sweet chilli sauce.

Sweet – grilled banana, crème fraiche, Barone chocolate sauce, bow torched toasted marshmallows and sprinkled with crushed peanut brittle.