Toddler accidentally orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone, also gives generous tip

One Texas mom got quite a surprise when she was delivered 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers after her two-year-old son accidentally ordered them on an online food delivery service. The order came out to a little over $91 (R1 400), including a $16 (R250) tip from the little guy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden relayed the story to her Facebook followers earlier this week, writing that her two-year-old son, Barrett, ordered 31 cheeseburgers from a local McDonald's via DoorDash after taking her phone to play around. The post was accompanied by a photo of the boy sitting next to a pile of cheeseburgers with a smile on his face. "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald's if anyone is interested," Golden wrote in the post. "Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash." While some parents may have been upset at the situation, Golden decided to use the delivery as an act to be generous. She took to Facebook to give the burgers away to anyone who wanted them and ended up receiving some responses.

"There's somebody coming in ten minutes to pick some up, but I don't know how many she wants," she said. Despite having offered to take some of the cheeseburgers off her hands, Golden said that she intends to take preventive measures to make sure the situation never happens again. "I guess I need to hide the app or something because DoorDash is not protected," she added.

Story continues below Advertisement