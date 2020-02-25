Sundowner culture, much like brunch culture, has become a thing, thanks to the influence of social media and TV shows.

It sounds like you are living your best life when you call friends and invite them for sundowners at your favourite watering hole.

It is the height of sophistication and for many working professionals, a welcome break after a long day (or week) of working.

Sundowners are best enjoyed in summer.

While Durbanites do not have the privilege of having our sun set after 8pm, like Cape Town, we still have the best summer in the country.

So before autumn sets in, as it will in four weeks, it’s time for us to make the most of the remaining days of the summer and go for sundowners.

But not every bar or restaurant qualifies for the privilege of being called the perfect sundowner venue.

There’s a criteria and top of the list is: there needs to be the view of the sun going down. Otherwise, why call it sundowners?

Here are the three places in Durban that best fit the profile of being the ideal sundowner spot in the city:

ROOFTOP BBQ, UMHLANGA

The Pearls of Umhlanga,7 McCausland Crescent Umhlanga Rocks

It’s one of the new establishments in the city, having launched late last year. It was launched just in time for the festive season and it became one of the places to be seen during the summer holidays.

It’s name already tells you its vibe - it’s a rooftop restaurant and in Durban that equates it to a party spot.

The views of Umhlanga Beach from the restaurant makes it one of the most aesthetically appealing venues in the city, making it ideal for sundowners.

Their cocktail menu has great options, be it spirit based cocktails, bubbly or beer.

It’s ideal for those who want sundowners to later become a night out on the town.

9TH AVENUE WATERSIDE

2 Maritime Pl, Harbour, Durban

If you want delicious food, great cocktails and an amazing view, few venues can compete with 9th Avenue Waterside.

The former 9th Avenue Bistro, which moved from Morningside to the Durban Yacht Club precinct, has rebranded and become a venue that’s famous for more than just serving the best fine dining cuisine in the city. Love cocktails?

Then this is the venue you will soon spend most of your time in.

They have a variety of cocktails and drinks, all created to suit your palate and enhance our flavour profiles.

From sweet and sour, to umami, their cocktail menu caters for the discerning cocktail fan.

And then comes the beautiful view of the harbour and the boats bobbing in the water, the sleek decor, with wicker chairs dotted all over, and decent service.

THE PANORAMA BAR

Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, 63 Snell Parade, Durban

The Panorama Bar. Picture: Supplied

The Panorama Bar is probably one of the most popular bars in the city. Few would not have their breath taken away when they walk in.

The 180 degree views of Durban’s beach overlooks the sunken gardens, the skate park and you can see as far as the Ushaka Beach Pier and on a clear day, uMhlanga.

The bar invites you to sit down and get your favourite drink, while watching the sun set. If you are on a no-alcohol tip, they have a variety of options for you.

Speak to the mixologist to make something special for you.