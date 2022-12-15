Top 3 Insta-worthy rooftop bars to visit this festive season

The festive season is upon us, and many people are looking forward to relaxing in Instagram-worthy places with breathtaking views. If you’re looking for something over the top that will make your Intsa-followers envious, these are some of the top three rooftop bars you should visit.

ONE80° Pool Deck at the Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton Situated in Africa’s richest square mile, the ONE80° Pool Deck comes alive in the summer months with its own bar service and menu. While chilling on the eighth floor, one is able to enjoy 180-degree views of Sandton’s Golden Mile. A bonus is that it’s open to the public and not just hotel guests.

To book your table, contact [email protected] The Panorama Bar and Pool Deck Durban is one of the most visited cities during the festive season and if you’ll be there, be sure to visit the Panorama Bar and Pool Deck.

Overlooking the warm Indian ocean, this pool deck is the best for sundowners to enjoy the scenic views. They have a special menu that includes Durban’s favourite bunny chows and other spicy meals that are a must-try. Should the weather be a bit off, there’s always an option to go inside the bar and enjoy the view through its floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows.

Call 031 362 1300 to book your spot. The Panorama Bar and Pool Deck. Picture: Supplied. The Mountain Club Bistro at the Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel & Spa Everyone knows a Cape Town trip is incomplete without the Table Mountain visit.

Voted the number-one spot in the Mother City, this pool deck offers the best views on the Atlantic Seaboard. There is a selected area for day visitors, separate from the section for paying hotel and spa guests, so booking is essential. No under-18s are allowed by the pool bar, and if you’re not a hotel guest, you’ll have to bring your own towels.