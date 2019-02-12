Top foods for a hangover.

It’s always fun to be the life of the party, but the worst part of it is the morning after, especially if you had too much to drink. According to dietitian, nutritionist and spokesperson of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Isabel Maples there’s no real cure for hangovers, but the right foods might help one feel better.

Hydrate

The goal is to replace fluids and nutrients lost from urination and a queasy stomach.

Replacing fluids can help your pounding head feel better, too.

Salt

A little sodium in food helps the body hold onto that fluid instead of flushing it out.

Too much sodium, though, from eating salty foods, can actually increase your body’s need for fluids, making it even harder to catch up your fluid intake.

Replacing fluids can help with your hangover. Picture: Pexels

Minerals

Electrolytes can be lost with excessive urination as well as with vomiting and diarrhoea.

Restore potassium with foods like potatoes, milk, fruit juice, nuts and beans. Replenish magnesium with foods such as nuts, seeds, whole grains, fortified cereals, milk, yoghurt, chocolate, beans and peas.

Carbs

Alcohol can interfere with the storage of glycogen, a quick energy source in the liver which helps keep your blood sugar stable between meals.

To compensate, eat small, frequent meals, about 3-4 hours apart, and include some fruits, milk, veggies, bread or starches.

Thiamine

Water soluble B vitamins, especially thiamine, are lost with excess alcohol consumption.

Thiamine is easily found in a variety of foods, though, including meat, nuts, cereals and whole grains.

Symptoms of low thiamine are similar to hangover symptoms: nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, fatigue and irritability.

Eggs. Picture by Andrew Unangst

Protein

Alcohol interferes with your body’s ability to build protein for muscle, enzymes and hormones.

Because the liver is busy breaking down alcohol, there’s also a delayed release of hormones from the liver, to use protein appropriately.

Your body will need a little more protein to make up for its temporary inefficiency.

Choose from meat, edamame, milk, yoghurt, eggs, beans, tofu and nuts.

Fish and seafood are good protein foods but may be too smelly for some upset stomachs.

Protein takes longer to digest so fills the stomach longer.

That may feel good on queasy stomachs that feel more nauseated when they’re empty.

Try these simple, low aroma meals or snacks.

A bowl of cereal, with milk, nuts and a banana. If your stomach feels unsettled, instead of a large bowl, try two small bowls, spaced 2-3 hours apart.

Boiled or scrambled eggs with dry toast and a glass of orange juice.

If you’re not feeling up to solid foods, sip on fluids: juice, hot chocolate, a fruit and yoghurt smoothie, or chicken noodle soup.

A peanut butter and jam sandwich with water, juice or milk.

Yoghurt mixed with berries and nuts, topped with cereal.



