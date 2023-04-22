Traditional Eid dishes from around the world

Eid al-Fitr is here, and Muslims around the world are already preparing for the celebration. The religious holiday marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadaan.

Eid is a joyous day filled with happiness and focuses on giving and sharing love, kindness, and food. The food differs from country to country and is influenced by the culture of that area. Here is a list of delicious and mouthwatering traditional Eid foods from around the world that you can look at. Baklava. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva Baklava

This crunchy dessert is loved across the Middle East, you literally will not find anyone who is Arab that hates Baklava. It is made of layers of filo pastry laced with butter and chopped pistachios mixed with other nuts and finally soaked in sugar syrup. Haleem After morning Eid prayers, Bangladeshi families prepare what is known as haleem, a special stew common in the subcontinent. An Arabic dish, this was first introduced by the Chaush community who sailed from Yemen to Hyderabad to serve in the military for the Nizam. The meal comprises chunks of meat, lentils, and pounded wheat, slow-cooked with aromatic spices.

Another Eid tradition is the sweet pudding semai (sheer khorma), translated from Urdu or Farsi, to mean milk with dates. Sheer khorma was brought to India during the Mughal dynasty and has been enjoyed by Dhakni Muslims since. The consistency of the pudding is creamy and it is made with vermicelli, whole milk, and sugar. Fish dishes are also customary for the Bangladeshi table. However, depending on the season, this can vary. Doro Wat

Doro wat is a delicious Ethiopian soup or curry cooked with chicken, and usually eaten with injera bread. It is usually served as a communal dish to let everyone enjoy a meal together. Beef rendang. Picture: Pexels/Senuscape Beef rendang This is an Eid classic recipe from the country of Malaysia. It is a spicy coconut curry made of beef which consists of coconut milk, spices, and chilies. It originated in Indonesia and is popular in many countries such as Brunei, parts of the Philippines, and Malaysia.

Kanafeh A favourite at Middle Eastern restaurants, this dessert is a top pick for Eid al-Fitr in Levant cultures. For this dessert, shredded phyllo dough is paired with white cheese, such as Nabulsi or Akkawi cheese. It is served with a drizzle of fragrant sugar syrup, usually as a rectangular slab of cake. Bolani

Bolani is a cross between lasagna and pizza. It is a flatbread stuffed with leafy greens and other vegetables. As per tradition, whole families gather in one household to have an Eid lunch or dinner. Though many other Eid dishes are served, bolani is a constant on the Eid food menu in this part of the world. The traditional confection lokum, commonly known as ‘Turkish Delight’, is a must-have during Eid celebrations in Türkiye. Picture: Pexels/Faith Turan Lokum Commonly known as ‘Turkish Delight’, these jellied cubes are made with cornstarch, sugar, and rosewater. Some varieties are also flavoured with orange blossom water, pomegranate, or lemon. The traditional confection is a must-have during Eid celebrations in Türkiye. The unique treat is thought to have originated 500 years ago during the Ottoman period.

Manti Russia is another country that marks Eid al-Fitr with suitably delicious dishes. While Russian cuisine as a whole does not exactly have the best reputation, this is one offering you will want to try. Manti is basically stuffed dumplings, containing either seasoned lamb or beef, and these savoury bites often form the base of the Eid feast in Russia. The recipes can vary from region to region, so you might never find two that taste the same.