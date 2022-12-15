Try this Confit Duck and Tomato Braaibroodjie recipe for your festive table

Perfectly curated and paired with our award-winning 2018 Gourverneurs Reserve Red, you can’t go wrong with this salivating pairing.

Groot Constantia wine estate has come up with a summer-ready recipe to keep you and your guests happy this festive season.

Preheat oven to 180 degrees C. Place a baking dish into the oven, remove the hot dish and add the butter to melt. Season the duck legs with salt and pepper. Place the duck legs into the baking dish with the melted butter. Cook for 1 hour covered with foil. Then add the sliced oranges and cook for another hour uncovered. Let rest, then shred the meat.

To assemble, baste the brioche slices with butter, and tomato pesto, add the cheese and shredded duck meat, and top with slices of tomato. Place sandwiches on a medium-heat grill for 5 minutes a side. Serve warm with a glass of Groot Constantia Gourverneurs Reserve Red.

The 2018 Gouverneurs Reserve Red is a classically styled blend. The deep red colour and quite shy on the nose initially, but the wine opens up to show the amazing complexity of ripe plums and blackberries woven into subtle oak flavours of cedar wood and cigar box. The palate shows great intensity and complexity of flavours. The earthy yet indulgent taste of the duck goes down a treat with a glass or two of our iconic Gourverneurs Reserve Red blend.

For more information on this top-scoring wine and to purchase Groot Constantia's wines for this upcoming festive season, visit www.grootconstantia.co.za or connect with Groot Constantia via social media on Instagram and Facebook @GrootConstantia.