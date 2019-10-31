South African celebrities are slowly venturing into the food business as part of their side hustles.

Last week, businessman and influential DJ, Ashley Raphala aka DJ Shimza launched his new restaurant called The Hang Awt.

Last month, Maps Maponyane launched Bun's Out, a new burger joint in Joburg.

This week, television personality, Ntando Duma launched her food app called SpazaEats.

Duma took to her Instagram this week to announce the news.

“I have honestly been trying to find the right words to express this and still haven’t found one but THIS IS JUST IT!🙏🏾♥️ Super grateful, Blessed and READY Kindly support our movement @spazaeats,” read the post.

According to the Spaza Eats website they said that their goal is to allow local consumers to reach the food they like at any particular time, to allow local catering and restaurant businesses to expand their clients business and cover their area in demand, to make awareness of their local food and local cuisine, to make food delivery technology accessible to all spectrum of society, and to create a platform where home-cooked food and culinary can meet.

When it comes to offerings they said whether you are looking to achieve specific health goals, follow a particular diet or want a convenient healthy meal solution, they have a range of products to suit your unique needs, whether you are a restaurant or catering services willing to put out your recipes your business and reach the specific people or to expand your business they are committed for you to reach that dream.

By using SpazaEats you can order by SMS, mail, dispatch system, pick up option, delivery option, book a table or order from via Facebook.

Spaza Eats is available for downloads on Google Play and on the Apple Store.