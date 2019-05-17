TV shows to check out today for #WorldBakingDay. Pexels

There's nothing like a good baking show on the small screen, it’s the best way to immerse yourself in the science, the sweetness and the pleasure of baking. There are a myriad of shows out there from the simple to the outrageous and everything in between these two are worth checking out.

The Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding. Picture by Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon.

The Great British Bake Off

This is the crown jewel in the baking crown and South Africa has a notable spin-off.

The Great British Bake Off Season 9 is in full swing on BBC Lifestyle and this week promises to be one of those episodes where viewers will learn new baking techniques along with the bakers in the tent.

It’s Danish week, with a Signature Bread Challenge requiring style and substance, a Spherical Technical Challenge, and an elaborate Pastry Showstopper fit for a Danish birthday party.

When you think of the best bakes, you don’t automatically call to mind the Danes, but there is something to be learned from every bake.

* The Great British Bake-Off is on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) today at 7 pm.

Tom Papa poses at Gian Piero Bakery, as seen on Baked with Tom Papa, Season 1. Picture by Jason Decrow/The Food Network.

Baked

Baking can be a funny business – this show hosted by an American stand-up comedian Tom Papa is a delight as he trades his microphone for a knife and fork and embarks on a bakery-centric journey across the US.

First, he finds out it’s always yummy in Philadelphia when he samples creamy cannoli, Sicilian-style tomato pie and savoury doughnuts at the best local bakeries.

Then it’s on to New York City, to indulge in rainbow biscuits and glazed doughnuts, before taking up the spatula for a cheesy croissant masterclass.

And there’s plenty more to follow, including unusual beignets in New Orleans and lobster rolls in Boston.

The US has a notable baking heritage which extends from the traditional to the oddball.

* Baked is on the Food Network (DStv channel 175) today at 7 pm.