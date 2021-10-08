Twar as mayonnaise brand Hellmann's tells consumers to have their coffee with mayo

Philadelphia writer Jim Salisbury shook the internet in 2017 after he revealed that he adds mayonnaise to his coffee. This information is hard to swallow, we know.

But American brand popular for its mayonnaises, dressings, and spreads, Hellmann's agrees that it is the right thing to do. What sparked Salisbury’s confession was one Twitter user who was making mac and cheese who ran out of milk and asked if cottage cheese was a suitable replacement. He struck in to share his tale, but the world was not ready for this crime against coffee. Just like how people were not ready when Hellmann's told them coffee goes well with mayonnaise.

In a Twitter thread, the company wrote that mayo and coffee go well together, but people were not having it. American singer, Dionne Warwick even went as far as blocking the Hellmann’s account. Explaining why she blocked the account, Warwick said it’s because “they want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee”, and she won’t tolerate it.

To those asking why… They want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee. I won’t tolerate it. https://t.co/JbZUcHLjBc — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021 With all the backlash, the company did not back down as they further stated that, “it wasn’t a typo, mayo in your coffee is called having a sophisticated palette”. Nope, that wasn’t a typo.



Mayo in your coffee.



It’s called having a sophisticated pallet. — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021 In another tweet, they outlined the benefits of putting mayo in your coffee which they said include: “mayo in your coffee, and coffee in your mayo”. The benefits of putting mayo in your coffee include:



-mayo in your coffee

-coffee in your mayo — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021 Tweeps were left disgusted by this concoction.

@skol_brian wrote: “The only off the wall use for mayo is for grilled cheese and searing steak. Just stop with this.” @nycbubbles wrote: “I love you intensely, Hellmann’s, but this tweet is pure violence.” “sorry Hellmann's social media person you’ve gone too far”, wrote @Ieowulf.