Twar over the classic steak and kidney pie

Who does not love a hot and delicious pie? People love pies any time of the year! Whether it is sweet or savoury, we love a perfect serve.

Let’s talk about savoury pies. When it comes down to it, what kind of pie consumer are you? Do you love a sausage roll, chicken or beef burger, pepper steak or the classic steak and kidney? We ask because a twar on the popular steak and kidney has emerged. It all started with an honest tweet by radio personality and television presenter, Sizwe Dhlomo asking why people hate the pie.

“Why do people hate on Steak And Kidney so much? That’s my favourite pie!” he wrote. Why do people hate on Steak And Kidney so much? That’s my favourite pie! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 26, 2022 Comments came flooding in, with some tweeps agreeing with him that it is a tasty and delicious pie and some people saying it does not hit the spot. See some of the reactions below.

it’s literally the only pie that matters😳 — mwelase (@mongezie_m) September 26, 2022 For me, it's the slight smell from the Kidneys that makes me wanna throw up. Pepper Steak is the Beyoncé of pies. — Kgosigadi (@ATswanaGoddess) September 26, 2022 It slaps!!!!! — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) September 26, 2022 Nah, pepper steak is the goat. Steak and kidney got that weird after taste nyana — thabo (@thabo_magaiva32) September 26, 2022 If you are not familiar with steak and kidney pie, it is a classic dish consisting of steak, kidneys, vegetables, herbs, and sauce baked in a crust. The traditional filling in a steak and kidney pie is made with diced beef steak and diced kidneys of an ox, lamb or pig, tossed with a beef broth-based simple sauce. Fresh herbs, such as thyme or parsley, are added to the broth along with salt and pepper, onions and a thickening agent like flour or cornstarch.

